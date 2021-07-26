Race is on to recreate the power of the sun: Secrets of nuclear fusion explained

Imagine an energy that’s clean, abundant, cheap and available for everyone

The type of nuclear reaction taking place in the core of the Sun is known as nuclear fusion and researchers hope to harness it to make energy.
The type of nuclear reaction taking place in the core of the Sun is known as nuclear fusion and researchers hope to harness it to make energy. Photo by NASA/HO/AFP/Getty Images

