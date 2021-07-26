Race is on to recreate the power of the sun: Secrets of nuclear fusion explained

BusinessRace is on to recreate the power of the sun: Secrets of nuclear fusion explainedBy Matilda Colman - July 26, 202107ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Breadcrumb Trail Links Renewables FP Energy Imagine an energy that’s clean, abundant, cheap and available for everyone Author of the article: Gabriel FriedmanPublishing date: Jul 26, 2021 • 5 minutes ago • < 1 minute read • Join the conversation The type of nuclear reaction taking place in the core of the Sun is known as nuclear fusion and researchers hope to harness it to make energy. Photo by NASA/HO/AFP/Getty Images