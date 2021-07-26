Property group Vonovia seen making fresh Deutsche Wohnen attempt

Article content FRANKFURT — German real estate company Vonovia is expected to launch a fresh attempt to buy rival Deutsche Wohnen within weeks, having so far failed to secure sufficient shareholder backing, people close to the matter told Reuters. Vonovia on Monday said Deutsche Wohnen shareholders had tendered 47.62% of the target’s equity in favor of the 18.7 billion euros ($22 billion) offer, missing the required 50% threshold by last Wednesday’s deadline. “The CEOs of both companies still want the deal and they are looking to find a solution,” one of the sources said, while another said any new offer would be launched only after Vonovia’s supervisory board had analyzed the matter and signed off on it.

Article content Both Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen declined to comment. Vonovia failed to secure the deal for a number of reasons, with some shareholders declining to tender their shares on a view that the offer undervalued Deutsche Wohnen. “Vonovia has offered a purchase price of 52 euros per share. I consider this to be significantly too low and therefore absolutely unacceptable,” Michael Muders, portfolio manager at Union Investment – which holds more than 2% of DW – told German business weekly Wirtschaftswoche. A number of hedge funds tendered none or only a small amount of their holdings in anticipation of getting more for their shares at a later stage, while index funds holding about 20% of DW shares are able to tender their shares only after the minimum acceptance quota has been reached, according to their own rules.