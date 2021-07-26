‘Peak Growth’ Concerns Ease Enough to Stir Backing for Cyclicals

Widespread U.S. vaccinations support economic growth and laggards such as airlines and hotels should rebound in coming months, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including David Kostin wrote in a note. Equities that suffered on concerns over the delta Covid-19 variant, like energy, are set to rally from this week, according to Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC’s Tom Lee.

(Bloomberg) — Strategists are pushing back against “peak growth” worries in markets, arguing some stocks tied to U.S. economic reopening have been oversold.

Article content

“Investors are concerned about the impact on economic growth from the delta variant, but the new strain should not pose a major market risk,” the Goldman team wrote Friday. It backs “tactical positions in virus-exposed cyclicals alongside longer-term investments in high-quality secular growth stocks.”

Despite the bullish rumblings from strategists, markets were firmly risk-off on Monday. U.S. equity futures pointed to losses and investors sought the safety of Treasuries and tech stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists were also among those expecting a comeback for cyclicals. Fundstrat’s Lee predicted “a stronger, more generalized ‘risk on’” starting soon.

Others were circumspect. John Briggs, global head of desk strategy at Natwest Markets, argued that “volatility around growth concerns will likely remain, with markets in new ranges but in choppy trading.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com