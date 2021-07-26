Organic Garage to Host Annual General Shareholders Meeting on July 28, 2021

In light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, the Company wishes to emphasize its priority to decrease the health risks associated with the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to the recommendations of Canadian public health officials and government authorities in the context of the Meeting.

TORONTO — Organic Garage Ltd. (“ Organic Garage ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSXV: OG ; FRA: 9CW1 ; OTCQX: OGGFF ), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, announces that its annual general and special meeting (the “ Meeting ”) of shareholders will be held on July 28 th , 2021 at 3:30 p.m. EST by telephone only.

The details of the Meeting, including the business items on which the shareholders will be asked to vote, are set out in the Notice of Meeting and the accompanying management information circular (the “Circular”) dated June 11, 2021 and filed on SEDAR at https://sedar.com/ on June 25, 2021.

Conference Call Details:

The Meeting will be held by telephone only. Shareholders may call in to the Meeting at:

1 (888) 892-3255, toll-free, by 3:30 p.m. EST on July 28th, 2021.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG; FRA:9CW1; OTCQX: OGGFF) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Bill Mitoulas

T: (416) 479-9547

E: investor_relations@organicgarage.com

W: www.organicgarage.com

