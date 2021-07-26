Orbs Has Gone Live on The Official Polygon Bridge By CoinQuora



Orbs Has Gone Live on The Official Polygon Bridge



Orbs is live on the Polygon protocol.

ORBS holders can migrate their ORBS tokens onto the Polygon bridge.

The brand is hoping for greater expansion with Polygon.

Many popular DApps have steadily migrated onto the Polygon Blockchain. To name a few, Aave, CREAM Finance, and SushiSwap have all made the move to build directly on the Polygon Protocol.

Similarly, Orbs too has made this decision to integrate with the Polygon Network. Besides enjoying the perks of this arguably more efficient protocol, Orbs can also enjoy seamless and faster transactions with lower fees.

With so many perks right at the palm of their hands, the Orbs project simply couldn’t resist. This move will bring a chance for Orbs users to collaborate with the Polygon ecosystem. Not to mention, Polygon is also an ideal candidate for Orb’s plan for expanding its ecosystem.

The first step to this includes bridging the Polygon gap. In detail, this means the ORBS token must be bridged onto the Polygon network. This is mandatory …

