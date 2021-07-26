Oil slides as coronavirus, slower China imports weigh on demand outlook

Article content NEW YORK — Oil prices fell on Monday as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant stoked fears over future fuel demand, but losses were limited as crude supply is forecast to be tight through the rest of the year. Brent crude futures for September were down 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $73.89 a barrel by 11:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT) while U.S. Texas Intermediate crude slipped by 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $71.59. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 a barrel in earlier trading. Coronavirus cases continued to rise over the weekend, with some countries reporting record daily increases and extending lockdown measures that could slow oil demand. China, the world’s largest crude importer, has also registered a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Article content Furthermore, Beijing’s crackdown on the misuse of import quotas combined with the impact of high crude prices could send growth in China’s oil imports to its slowest in two decades this year despite an expected rise in refining rates in the second half. “The Delta variant is still spreading and China has started to clamp down on teapots, so their import growth would not be that much,” said Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Singapore’s Phillips Futures, referring to independent refiners. “Reports from India also point to only muted oil demand: oil imports in June decreased to a nine-month low, while crude oil processing was only marginally above the low May level, which was influenced by the pandemic restrictions,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.