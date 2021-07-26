Oil slides as coronavirus, slower China imports weigh on demand outlook

Article content
NEW YORK — Oil prices fell on Monday as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant stoked fears over future fuel demand, but losses were limited as crude supply is forecast to be tight through the rest of the year.
Brent crude futures for September were down 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $73.89 a barrel by 11:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT) while U.S. Texas Intermediate crude slipped by 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $71.59.
Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 a barrel in earlier trading.
Coronavirus cases continued to rise over the weekend, with some countries reporting record daily increases and extending lockdown measures that could slow oil demand. China, the world’s largest crude importer, has also registered a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Furthermore, Beijing’s crackdown on the misuse of import quotas combined with the impact of high crude prices could send growth in China’s oil imports to its slowest in two decades this year despite an expected rise in refining rates in the second half.
“The Delta variant is still spreading and China has started to clamp down on teapots, so their import growth would not be that much,” said Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Singapore’s Phillips Futures, referring to independent refiners.
“Reports from India also point to only muted oil demand: oil imports in June decreased to a nine-month low, while crude oil processing was only marginally above the low May level, which was influenced by the pandemic restrictions,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
Still, strong U.S. demand and expectations of tight supplies have helped both contracts to recover from a 7% slump last Monday to mark their first gains in two to three weeks last week.
Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures, continued to slide. Stockpiles at the hub declined by about 2.6 million barrels last week, traders said citing data from Wood Mackenzie.
Global oil markets are expected to remain in deficit despite a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to raise production through the rest of the year.
“There is seemingly a battle within the energy complex between the prevailing supply deficit engineered by OPEC+ and the threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant in regions with low vaccination rates,” said StoneX analyst Kevin Solomon.
“The slow take-up of vaccinations will continue to limit some upside in oil demand in those regions, and there will be intermittent spells in the recovery in the coming months.” (Additional reporting by Noah Browning and Florence Tan Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Goodman)