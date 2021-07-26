Oil falls $1/bbl as coronavirus, floods threaten demand

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil prices fell nearly $1 on Monday as concerns about fuel demand from the spread of COVID-19 variants, as well as floods in China, offset expectations of tight supplies through the rest of the year. Brent crude futures for September fell 95 cents, or 1.3%, to $73.15 a barrel by 0627 GMT while U.S. Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.11 a barrel, down 96 cents. Earlier, both contracts dipped just over $1. Coronavirus cases continued to rise over the weekend with some countries posting record daily increases and extending lockdown measures that could slow oil demand. China, the world’s largest crude importer, has also seen a rise in COVID-19 cases while the nation battled severe floods and a typhoon in central and eastern parts of the country.

Article content Also, Beijing’s crackdown on the misuse of import quotas combined with the impact of high crude prices could see China’s growth in oil imports sink to the lowest in two decades in 2021, despite an expected rise in refining rates in the second half. “The delta variant is still spreading and China has started to clamp down on teapots so their import growth would not be that much,” said Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Singapore’s Phillips Futures, referring to independent refiners. He added that investors are looking ahead to the next Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. oil inventories data later this week for price direction. Strong U.S. demand and expectations of tight supplies are underpinning prices, enabling both contracts to recover from a 7% slump last Monday to mark their first gains in 2-3 weeks last week.