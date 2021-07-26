Normani Responds After Being Accused Of Lip Syncing

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

If you’re going to come for the queen, you better not miss.

Normani is a lot of things, but a bad singer is not one of them.


After a fan posted a clip onto Twitter of the star singing at a recent event, a commenter had the audacity to claim her mic was off.


The singer happened to see the tweet, and had the best response to the hater.


“Babbbby my mic was hot,” she wrote. “Thank you tho pooh. This just what hard work sound like.”

babbbby my mic was hot 😙🤍 thank you tho pooh. this just what hard work sound like https://t.co/9xv5KbctTd


Twitter: @Normani

The person later responded by saying, “Don’t mention me.” Buuuuttt Normani had the time. “AND DIDDD,” she tweeted back.


Twitter: @normani

So if no one has any more questions, I think Normani would very much like to be excused from this narrative.


2020 MTV Music Video Awards

