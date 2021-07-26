Normani Responds After Being Accused Of Lip Syncing

If you’re going to come for the queen, you better not miss.
After a fan posted a clip onto Twitter of the star singing at a recent event, a commenter had the audacity to claim her mic was off.
The singer happened to see the tweet, and had the best response to the hater.
“Babbbby my mic was hot,” she wrote. “Thank you tho pooh. This just what hard work sound like.”
The person later responded by saying, “Don’t mention me.” Buuuuttt Normani had the time. “AND DIDDD,” she tweeted back.
So if no one has any more questions, I think Normani would very much like to be excused from this narrative.
