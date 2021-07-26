Nickel Nears Seven-Year High as Metals Rise Before Fed Meeting

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Nickel rallied with copper and iron ore to kick off a week in which the Federal Reserve and a clutch of earnings results from top global miners will set the tone.

Fed officials are expected to stick to current policy on stimulus, while debating how and when to scale back bond-buying. Their two-day meeting, concluding Wednesday, should also offer more clues on how a resurgent coronavirus is threatening the U.S. economic recovery.

On the earnings front, Rio Tinto Group start what promises to be an upbeat reporting season for miners amid the commodities boom. Executives are likely to highlight new demand drivers — in renewable energy for example — and continued constraints on the supply of raw materials.