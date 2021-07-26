Nickel Nears Seven-Year High as Metals Rise Before Fed Meeting

Article content
(Bloomberg) — Nickel rallied with copper and iron ore to kick off a week in which the Federal Reserve and a clutch of earnings results from top global miners will set the tone.
Fed officials are expected to stick to current policy on stimulus, while debating how and when to scale back bond-buying. Their two-day meeting, concluding Wednesday, should also offer more clues on how a resurgent coronavirus is threatening the U.S. economic recovery.
On the earnings front, Rio Tinto Group start what promises to be an upbeat reporting season for miners amid the commodities boom. Executives are likely to highlight new demand drivers — in renewable energy for example — and continued constraints on the supply of raw materials.
Base metals have staged a comeback in recent weeks, with an index of London-traded metals rising to the highest level since mid-June on Friday. Prices are getting a boost from dwindling inventories for a range of commodities, and optimism the global economic recovery will remain intact despite a surge in the delta Covid-19 variant in many parts of the world.
Nickel rose 0.8% to $19,535 a ton as of 11:54 a.m. in Singapore after being up as much as 1.4% earlier. A close above $19,709 would be the highest since 2014. Copper climbed 1.2%, while tin fell 0.5% after finishing at a record high on Friday.
Iron ore futures advanced 0.8% to $198.85 a ton in Singapore, following their worst week since February 2020. Steel rebar in Shanghai was up 1% and heading for its highest close in more than two months.
