New Survey Shows Growing Support for Overhaul of Long-term Care: CUPE Ontario

TORONTO — A new Angus Reid survey reveals that a clear majority of Canadians support an overhaul of the long-term care system, including supporting more extensive inspections, greater funding to ensure adequate staffing levels, and paying workers better, said the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario.

“This growing consensus about what we need to ensure that long-term care residents and workers are safe in the future is truly a welcome development,” said Candace Rennick, Secretary-Treasurer of CUPE Ontario. “It’s certainly a sign of critical changes to come if only elected representatives can muster the political will to ensure they become a reality.”