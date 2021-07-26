New Survey Shows Growing Support for Overhaul of Long-term Care: CUPE Ontario

Article content
TORONTO — A new Angus Reid survey reveals that a clear majority of Canadians support an overhaul of the long-term care system, including supporting more extensive inspections, greater funding to ensure adequate staffing levels, and paying workers better, said the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario.
“This growing consensus about what we need to ensure that long-term care residents and workers are safe in the future is truly a welcome development,” said Candace Rennick, Secretary-Treasurer of CUPE Ontario. “It’s certainly a sign of critical changes to come if only elected representatives can muster the political will to ensure they become a reality.”
The survey also found that 40 per cent of Canadians agreed that private companies should no longer operate long-term care homes. CUPE Ontario has long called for taking profit out of care, citing the fact that the long-term care homes operated by private companies saw the greatest number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19.
“We represent about 35,000 long-term care workers in Ontario who are consistently calling on the Ford Conservatives to mandate and supply PPE for all workers; take profit out of care; legislate 4 hours of care and ensure the funding for it; end the reliance on part-time and temporary agency work; and ensure access to full-time jobs with benefits and paid sick days for all,” said Rennick. “With the news of today’s survey, I’m confident that the swell of public support for these measures will only grow. And I’m confident that governments will finally need to listen.”
