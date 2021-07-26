New rules could permit Korean gov’t to seize tax evaders’ crypto By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

New rules could permit Korean gov’t to seize tax evaders’ crypto

South Korean legislators propose to revise tax codes so that tax authorities would be able to confiscate tax evaders’ crypto assets directly from their digital wallets.

As per a report published on July 26, the proposal forms part of a wider, annual review of the country’s tax system. This year, faced with rising welfare costs to help sustain an increasingly elderly population, legislators are looking to amend a total of 16 existing tax codes.