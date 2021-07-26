New rules could permit Korean gov’t to seize tax evaders’ crypto By Cointelegraph

New rules could permit Korean gov’t to seize tax evaders’ crypto
South Korean legislators propose to revise tax codes so that tax authorities would be able to confiscate tax evaders’ crypto assets directly from their digital wallets.
As per a report published on July 26, the proposal forms part of a wider, annual review of the country’s tax system. This year, faced with rising welfare costs to help sustain an increasingly elderly population, legislators are looking to amend a total of 16 existing tax codes.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.