New Pokemon live-action series in the works at Netflix

A Pokemon TV show is reportedly in the works at Netflix.

Joe Henderson, a co-showrunner on Netflix’s soon-to-end Lucifer, is attached to lead the project, Variety reported on Monday.

The new show would be a live-action series similar to the 2019 Detective Pikachu film starring Ryan Reynolds, according to the publication.

The movie was a commercial success, grossing over $430m (£311m) worldwide. Though popular with fans, actor Justice Smith is unsure whether a sequel will go ahead, telling Inverse: “I don’t think it’s gonna happen”.

Netflix is already home to a number of existing Pokemon titles, including Pokemon: Indigo League and Pokemon Journeys.

Several of the Pokemon movies are also available to watch on the platform including Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You and Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution.

Should the show make it to the streaming service, it will be the first live-action show in the franchise’s history.

Before his work on Lucifer, Henderson was best known for his works on shows such as White Collar and Almost Human.

Created in 1995, the Pokemon franchise encompasses several films, video games, trading cards and action figures. It is the highest grossing media series of all time.

The next game in the series, Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is scheduled for release this November.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.