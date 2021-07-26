New Ecosystem Designed to Collect & Buy NFT and Enhance Artists and Partners. Co-Founder at Valuart [Exclusive Interview] By DailyCoin

Valuart: New Ecosystem Designed to Collect & Buy NFT and Enhance Artists and Partners. Co-Founder at Valuart [Exclusive Interview]
What is the biggest influence that NFTs will have on the art world and what are the next steps for it?
Etan Genini, Co-Founder at Valuart says,
I think that NFTs gave a platform to the art to be a huge present in a digital world. So giving that platform, giving that solid platform, a platform that lets become something a product, the results are that you can give a price to this product
In this exclusive conversation, hosted by “DailyCoin” CEO, Martynas Kasiulis, he points out that even though Valuart sounds like an amazing project, that even they have a weakness or two.
Watch the entire interview here:
