New Ecosystem Designed to Collect & Buy NFT and Enhance Artists and Partners. Co-Founder at Valuart [Exclusive Interview] By DailyCoin

Valuart: New Ecosystem Designed to Collect & Buy NFT and Enhance Artists and Partners. Co-Founder at Valuart [Exclusive Interview]

What is the biggest influence that NFTs will have on the art world and what are the next steps for it?

Etan Genini, Co-Founder at Valuart says,

I think that NFTs gave a platform to the art to be a huge present in a digital world. So giving that platform, giving that solid platform, a platform that lets become something a product, the results are that you can give a price to this product

In this exclusive conversation, hosted by “DailyCoin” CEO, Martynas Kasiulis, he points out that even though Valuart sounds like an amazing project, that even they have a weakness or two.

Watch the entire interview here:

