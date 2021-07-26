Mexican economic growth likely picked up steam in second quarter

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexican economic growth likely accelerated in April through June due to the reopening of economic activities as pandemic-related restrictions were lifted and due to the spillover effect of robust growth in top trade partner the United States, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have expanded 1.7% in seasonally-adjusted terms in the second quarter from the first three months of the year, according to a median forecast of a poll of 14 analysts. The economy expanded 0.8% in the January to March period versus the final quarter of 2020. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)