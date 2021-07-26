Lockheed Martin Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Lockheed Martin Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Lockheed Martin (NYSE:) reported on Monday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Lockheed Martin announced earnings per share of $7.13 on revenue of $17.03B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $6.53 on revenue of $16.94B.

Lockheed Martin shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.37% from its 52 week high of $402.38 set on August 25, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.46% from the start of the year.

Lockheed Martin shares lost 0.35% in pre-market trade following the report.

Lockheed Martin follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month

Lockheed Martin’s report follows an earnings matched by ASML ADR on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $4.74B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $4.87B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on Friday with second quarter EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.81B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $8.64B.

