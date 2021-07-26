Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $138.120 by 02:05 (06:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $9.198B, or 0.60% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $126.979 to $138.755 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 14.57%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.591B or 1.70% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $104.0494 to $138.7551 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 67.11% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,563.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 14.01% on the day.

was trading at $2,348.53 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.14%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $723.804B or 47.13% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $274.295B or 17.86% of the total cryptocurrency market value.