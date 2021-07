Article content

Australia-listed Oil Search Ltd on Tuesday posted a 38% rise in its second-quarter revenue, helped by strong realized oil prices as reopening of economies lifted demand for travel and industrial activity.

The Papua New Guinea-focused firm’s operating revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $366.2 million from $266.2 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)