Lily Allen Got Real When Fans Said She Looked Too Thin

“You’ve never seen me two years completely sober, not smoking and exercising every day.”
Here’s Lily Allen: singer and better half of Black Widow actor David Harbour.
Lately, Lily has been dealing with people body-shaming her on Instagram.
In a video promoting Lily’s upcoming appearance on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, one fan commented, “Worried about you Lily. I feel like we’ve grown up together and I’ve never see you this thin.”
Lily wasn’t going to let that stand, though, writing back, “You’ve never seen me two years completely sober, not smoking and exercising every day.”
In another comment, which has since been deleted, Lily responded to a fan, “Seriously, where do you get off? You know NOTHING about me or my lifestyle. How dare you.”
Other fans jumped to Lily’s defense, with one writing, “Commenting on someone’s weight isn’t it. Even if you are just ‘concerned.'”
Lily has spoken about her mental health and dealing with an eating disorder in previous years, telling Cosmopolitan in 2018, “I was gearing up to do promo for the second album. That’s when I started not eating, when I started thinking about having to do photo shoots and red carpets.”
At the time that she talked about it, she shared that she was in a much better place, saying, “my kids are thriving and I’m creating great music.”
In conclusion, please remember it’s NEVER OK to comment on someone’s appearance, let alone shame them for it.
