Lawyer who sued Chevron over Ecuador pollution found guilty of contempt

Article content NEW YORK — A disbarred American lawyer who spent more than two decades trying to prove Chevron Corp polluted Ecuador’s rainforest was found guilty on Monday by a U.S. judge of six counts of criminal contempt. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan ruled that attorney Steven Donziger “repeatedly and willfully” defied court orders, including by failing to turn over his computer, phones and other electronic devices. “It’s time to pay the piper,” Preska wrote in a 241-page decision, following a five-day trial with no jury in May.

Article content In a statement, Donziger pledged to appeal. He called the decision an “obvious travesty of justice” designed to validate Chevron’s “demonize Donziger” strategy, and renewed his claim that Preska structured the trial to make him “appear guilty.” Chevron did not respond immediately to requests for comment. Donziger has said the case violated his constitutional due process rights and that the private lawyers serving as prosecutors for the United States were appointed illegally. Those lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Donziger has been confined to his home for nearly two years while defending himself. The case is the latest twist stemming from Donziger’s representation of villagers in Ecuador’s Lago Agrio region, who sought to hold Chevron liable for water and soil contamination from 1964 and 1992 by Texaco, which Chevron later acquired.