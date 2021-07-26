Kate Beckinsale Talked About About Not Being Able To See Her Daughter Lily For Two Years Because Of The Pandemic, And I’m Weeping

“But we’re both panicking that we’re going to look really old to each other.”
So many families have been unable to spend quality time together due to the pandemic, and Kate Beckinsale is no different.
This is Kate’s 22-year-old daughter, by the way: Lily Mo Sheen.
“I haven’t seen my daughter for two years. Just two years of not seeing your child is to me the most preposterous thought,” the actress said. “Thank god for FaceTime and all that. But we’re both panicking that we’re going to look really old to each other.”
“My daughter’s 22 and looks 8. So she’s like, ‘I’m just worried that you’re going to think I look old,'” Kate continued. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to look old!'”
But! Happily, the two were recently reunited at JFK Airport in NYC, and all is well in the world again.
This hasn’t been the first time Kate has commented on missing Lily. In 2019, Kate revealed on Good Morning America that she would occasionally sniff her daughter’s laundry while she was away at NYU.
“Actually, I mainly did that to embarrass her,” the actress continued before joking, “I said if you leave home, just know I’m going to be going through your underwear drawer, just huffing everything while you’re gone.”
LOL! These two could literally not be any cuter.
