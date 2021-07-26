Justin Timberlake Responds To Lance Bass Shade On TikTok

You can take the boys out of the boy band, but you can’t take the petty public drama out of the boys.
On Sunday, Lance Bass took to TikTok to take part in a new social media trend, while also throwing a little shade at his former band member.
In the video Lance is seen dancing with a group, and the words “When JT finally responds to my text…” written above him.
Justin wrote, “Once those babies show up…your unavailability will all make sense, bro.”
Justin is referring to the surrogate twins that Lance is expecting with his husband Michael Turchin.
Lance’s response was one simple word: “Touché.”
I’m all for a little light online teasing, and the ’90s baby in me will take all the NSYNC nostalgia I can get.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!