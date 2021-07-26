Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Argued In Lockdown

Joe and Sophie were on two different pages.
When the Wall Street Journal asked the singer about “a funny or weird memory from staying at home during the [coronavirus] pandemic,” he knew exactly what to say.
“I got very into Lego building. My wife and I probably built 10 monstrous Legos,” he said. “It was also quite funny, because I was super focused on helping her but then I was getting easily distracted and playing Fortnite.”
“At first we argued about it and then it was like, she loves her organization and it’s completely different from the way I would build it,” Jonas explained.
So the “Leave Before You Love Me” singer started to tell Turner, ‘You do you; I’ll be here for support.’” And she was all for it!
“I became moral support,” Jonas explained. “I [would] make the cocktails for us.”
The pair got so much into Legos that Jonas said they built the “Batmobile” and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
Sounds like they made the most out of their time in lockdown.
