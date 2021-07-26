JLR parent Tata Motors posts quarterly loss By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Tata Motors’ electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) Nexon EV on show during its launch in Mumbai, India, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo
BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s Tata Motors (NYSE:) Ltd reported a first-quarter loss on Monday, as semiconductor shortages crimped the carmaker’s ability to take advantage of the pandemic-fueled demand for personal vehicles.
The parent of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a consolidated net loss of 44.51 billion rupees ($598.04 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 84.38 billion rupees a year earlier.
The luxury carmaker’s business across several key markets was hammered by the pandemic last year.
($1 = 74.4260 Indian rupees)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.