JLR parent Tata Motors posts quarterly loss By Reuters

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s Tata Motors (NYSE:) Ltd reported a first-quarter loss on Monday, as semiconductor shortages crimped the carmaker’s ability to take advantage of the pandemic-fueled demand for personal vehicles.

The parent of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a consolidated net loss of 44.51 billion rupees ($598.04 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 84.38 billion rupees a year earlier.

The luxury carmaker’s business across several key markets was hammered by the pandemic last year.

($1 = 74.4260 Indian rupees)

