Jennifer Lopez Spotted Wearing Ben Necklace

Jennifer is spelling things out!
And in the most recent development in their relationship saga, Jennifer is now proudly wearing Ben’s name on a chain around her neck.
Could the necklace have been a sweet 52nd birthday present from Ben to Jen?
The couple’s reconciliation comes 17 years after they called off their engagement and the duo seem to be better than ever after giving love a second chance.
“Everything seems to be running smoothly. She hasn’t looked this happy for a long time,” a source recently told People, with another adding that they “are madly in love.”
And as we get more glimpses of their relationship, I just want to know…does Ben have some Jen jewelry??
