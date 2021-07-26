Japan’s service prices rise for 4th straight month as demand rebounds

Article content

TOKYO — Japan saw the prices companies charge each other for services rise for the fourth straight month in June, data showed on Tuesday, a sign the economy is gradually emerging from the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The services producer price index rose 1.4% in June from a year earlier after a 1.5% gain in May, reflecting a rebound in advertising fees and rent from last year’s slump caused by the pandemic, Bank of Japan data showed.

The increase was also driven by a 1.3% rise in transportation fees as international freight prices continued to increase, highlighting the cost pressure companies are facing as economies across the globe re-open.