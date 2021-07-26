Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Britney Bought Her A Condo

“Y’all need to stop reachin'”
Jamie Lynn Spears is clearing the air amid more rumors about her relationship with her sister Britney.
Just a few weeks after confirming that she’s not on Britney’s payroll, a report surfaced claiming that Britney paid for a condo that Jamie Lynn has seemingly referenced as her own.
According to tax documents acquired by The Sun, Britney allegedly purchased the Destin, Florida beachside pad in 2001 and Jamie Lynn does not have any ownership of the home.
But Jamie Lynn has referred to the condo as her own in years past, including a resurfaced tweet, where she called the spot “the best getaway.”
Now, Jamie Lynn is speaking out about the rumors, shutting down claims that she even owns a condo.
“I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations’s at the Ritz anyway,” Jamie Lynn wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.
She continued, “Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin’.”
Britney hasn’t said anything about the condo yet.
