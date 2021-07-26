Issa Rae Got Married In France And The Pics Are A Dream

“Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”
Issa Rae is married!
Despite her penchant for crafting acclaimed onscreen narratives about navigating work and relationships in your 30s, Issa is famously private about her personal life IRL.
But, after sidestepping engagement questions for years, the Insecure creator and star confirmed that she and her longtime partner, Louis Diame, wed over the weekend.
Issa became the subject of engagement rumors back in 2019, when she appeared on the cover of Essence wearing a ring that looked like it might hold more significance than your average statement piece.
Her Insecure costars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis seemed to acknowledge the rumors were true in an interview that took place soon after the cover’s release. Outside of that, fans knew next to nothing about Issa’s marriage plans until this morning.
Issa shared a gorgeous carousel of “impromptu photo shoot” snaps, taken at her and Louis’ fairytale French Riviera wedding over the weekend, on Instagram.
Even though Issa’s wedding portraits appearing on social media was a departure from her past confidential approach to romance, the post’s caption was just as hilariously low-key as you’d expect.
“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband,” she wrote.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
