Inter Pipeline walks away from Pembina deal in favor of Brookfield bid

Article content Canadian pipeline operator Inter Pipeline on Monday decided against recommending a C$8.5 billion ($6.77 billion) deal with rival Pembina Pipeline Corp to shareholders and instead chose to pursue a higher bid from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Following Inter’s U-turn, Pembina terminated the deal, choosing to walk away with a C$350 million breakup fee, while Brookfield said it expected Inter to recommend its offer to shareholders. The moves come after a five-month-long bitter bidding war between Brookfield, Inter and Pembina that has played out amid a rebound in oil prices and energy stocks after last year’s historic pandemic-led downturn.

Article content Brookfield said late on Monday it reiterates its offer to acquire Inter, adding that the company is the sole option available for Inter’s shareholders. Brookfield first made an unsolicited bid of about C$7.8 billion for Inter in February and eventually raised it to about C$8.58 billion in cash or stock this month, winning support from leading proxy advisers. Under the infrastructure fund’s revised offer, Inter shareholders can elect to receive either C$20 per share in cash or 0.25 of a share of Brookfield Infrastructure. Inter had opposed previous Brookfield’s bids, electing to go with Pembina at the start of June after a four-month long strategic review. However, Brookfield’s latest offer looked too good to refuse, with proxy advisors Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis highlighting a higher price and better chances of regulatory approval.