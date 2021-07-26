Indian shares open flat as consumer stocks counter weak financials

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares opened flat on Monday as financials negated gains in consumer and pharma stocks, while investors awaited earnings reports from a slew of corporate heavyweights, including Tata Motors.

By 0406 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.07% at 15,845.10 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was lower 0.09% at 52,927.86. Both indexes ended up about 0.2% on Friday.

Apart from Tata Motors, investors are also waiting for quarterly earnings from three other big Nifty 50 companies later in the day – Axis Bank, Larsen and Toubro and Kotak Mahindra Bank.