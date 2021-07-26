HyperX Extends Pro Football Player JuJu Smith-Schuster Ambassadorship – Three Year Deal Includes Team Diverge Esports Org.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — HyperX , the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced a multiyear renewal with pro football player JuJu Smith-Schuster as a global brand ambassador. HyperX is the Official Gaming and Audio Partner of Smith-Schuster and is now also the Official Peripheral Partner of his esports organization, Team Diverge. Celebrating his passion for gaming and the community, this is the longest ambassador deal HyperX has ever extended and reflects a continued commitment to developing and growing its role as a pioneer and leader in the esports industry working with global sports stars.

“I am so excited about renewing my partnership with HyperX, and also so happy to bring my eSports team, Team Diverge, into the HyperX family,” said JuJu Smith-Schuster, pro football player and HyperX ambassador. “HyperX has been a brand partner of mine since my first year as an NFL player; they’ve seen my vision and excitement about gaming and its growth and have supported me every step of the way. I’m honored to continue working with the brand and am grateful for their continued support.”

As part of his ambassador related activities, Smith-Schuster will participate in a variety of marketing activities representing the HyperX during promotions, advertising, social campaigns, events and more. As a global ambassador, he extends his skills and gaming savvy to support global activities, including his YouTube and podcast streams seen globally.

“HyperX is thrilled to continue our relationship with JuJu Smith-Schuster and expand it to include his esports org., Team Diverge,” said Dustin Illingworth, celebrity and athlete marketing manager, HyperX. “His passion and love for esports and the community is effervescent, permeating everything he does. It’s a pleasure to continue growing our brands together, both with JuJu and Team Diverge.”

As Team Diverge’s Official Peripheral Partner, HyperX will be their exclusive audio products partner on stream and the team will promote headsets, microphones, keyboards, mice, and mousepads during streams and tournament sessions. Other marketing activities will include digital and social posts and the inclusion of HyperX products on their YouTube streams. Team Diverge facilities and content houses will be outfitted with HyperX products and members will have opportunities to test new products and provide feedback back to HyperX as new products are designed and tested.

HyperX has worked with JuJu Foundation, an organization Smith-Schuster founded in 2019 to help kids and organizations in need and will continue to work with his foundation to develop various activations to assist in these areas as well.

As a HyperX brand ambassador, Smith-Schuster will continue to play a foundational role in the HyperX Heroes campaigns of the future. Other internationally recognized ambassadors on the HyperX roster include basketball players Gordon Hayward and Aerial Powers, ice hockey player Filip Forsberg, international soccer player Dele Alli, professional race car driver Sage Karam, recently signed global streamer TimTheTatman and more than 25 global streamers and influencers in the HyperX family.