Hasbro Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Hasbro Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Hasbro (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Hasbro announced earnings per share of $1.05 on revenue of $1.32B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.481 on revenue of $1.16B.

Hasbro shares are down 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.66% from its 52 week high of $101.17 set on January 14. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 15.12% from the start of the year.

Hasbro follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

Hasbro’s report follows an earnings beat by Pool on Thursday, who reported EPS of $6.18 on revenue of $1.79B, compared to forecasts EPS of $5.49 on revenue of $1.73B.

Genuine Parts had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $4.78B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $4.33B.

