Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina At Tokyo Olympics

Everyone give it up for gymnast Oksana Chusovitina!
The eight-time Olympian and two-time medalist representing Uzbekistan received a proper and more than well-deserved send off as she competed at her last Olympics in Tokyo.
The 46-year-old finished up her historic Olympic career with a vault performance, which failed to qualify her to the finals. Her emotional parting elicited many tears and cheers — from spectators, fellow competitors, and even judges.
No, because, I’m fully sobbing right now?!
“I think I am one of the pioneers to let every woman know that you can be a wife, you can be a daughter, you can be a mother, and you can be an Olympic athlete and an Olympic medalist. Anything is possible, and age is just a number,” she told Inside Gymnastics Magazine back in May.
Here’s a closer look at her legendary career, which includes 11 world medals and a place in the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame beginning in 2017:
Here she is, flying her way through her balance beam routine in Barcelona, when she was just 17 years old.
Here she is in 2004, getting ready to do her vault routine in Athens.
Here she is just casually upside-down at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Here she is in the same Olympic Games sticking the landing after competing on the uneven bars, like the queen she is.
Here she is with her silver medal — an absolute icon, if I do say so myself (along with thousands of other people more knowledgeable in gymnastics than myself).
Here, she once again defies gravity on the vault during the 2012 London Olympics.
Here she is just absolutely killing it with her landing at the 2016 Rio Games. That’s history, right there, and she knows it.
Here she is giving a hug to Simone at the same Olympics, which is very personal to me.
And finally, here she is at this year’s Olympics. Her. Last. One.
We will miss you dearly, Oksana!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!