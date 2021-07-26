Goldman Sach’s new ‘DeFi’ ETF is anything but By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Goldman Sach’s new ‘DeFi’ ETF is anything but

The proposed fund, dubbed the Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) Innovate DeFi and Blockchain Equity ETF, strives to track the Decentralized Finance and Blockchain Index from German financial indices provider, Solactive.

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets into securities, stocks, and depository receipts featured in the index.