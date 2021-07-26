Gold gains on weaker dollar, stocks ahead of Fed meeting

Article content

Gold prices edged higher on Monday as a softer dollar and a pullback in global equities lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,805.44 per ounce by 1213 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,807.60 per ounce.

Gold is drawing support from the risk-off sentiment, as equity markets are falling and the dollar is also slightly weaker, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

“Because all other assets are falling, you have (gold) as a hedge, and then as soon as this direction changes you liquidate,” Staunovo said, adding the metal is being seen as a short-term trade rather than a good opportunity to hold longer term.