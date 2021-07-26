Global crypto ATM installations have increased by 70% in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Global crypto ATM installations have increased by 70% in 2021
Alongside cryptocurrency’s decade-long adoption drive, the momentum behind the installation of crypto ATMs continues across the globe. Based on Coin ATM Radar’s latest data, crypto ATM installations in 2021 have witnessed a spike of 71.73%, pulling up the numbers from 13,993 on Jan. 1 to 24,030 at the time of reporting.
Last year, the global count rose to 13,993 ATMs with a 119.56% growth after 7,620 new machines were installed. So far, 2021 has seen the installation of 10,037 ATMs. To keep things in perspective, data suggests that crypto ATMs are being installed at a speed of roughly 52.3 ATMs per day.
