Gabrielle Union Shares Empowering Message With Hair-Do

“The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost, but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy.”
Yup, it’s what you think. She has a new hairstyle!
In the photo, she sports short curls, golden hoops and necklaces, and a form-fitting ruched polka dot dress.
She captioned the image of her hair-do reveal, “So, I did a thing🤗. The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost, but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different, and it’s foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new.”
And she’s so right! Women should be able to change their hair on a whim without being questioned about their personal life or mental state.
The L.A.’s Finest actor joined fellow co-star Jessica Alba in changing up her look. Whereas Gabrielle chopped off several inches, Jessica dyed hers a darker color last month.
I don’t know about y’all, but this is exactly the encouragement I need to finally make a radical hair change.
