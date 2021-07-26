FTX reduces max leverage from 101x to 20x to encourage ‘responsible trading’ By Cointelegraph

Crypto derivatives exchange FTX has decided to curb risky trading by limiting the leverage available to its users.

The exchange, founded by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), has reduced the maximum leverage available on the platform down to 20x, a significant reduction from its previous limit of 101x.