Forint hits weak note ahead of Hungary rate meeting

PRAGUE — Central European currencies

started the week on a tepid note, with the forint at a

three-month low on Monday ahead of the National Bank of Hungary

meeting this week where traders expect the central bank to

extend its cycle of rate hikes.

The region’s currencies have been hit in recent weeks by a

firm U.S. dollar and poor risk sentiment as investors witness a

surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide, raising concerns over

economic recovery.

The forint and the Czech crown had found some support in

tightened cycles launched in Hungary and Czech Republic last

month, but were unable to escape the weak global sentiment.

Markets already expected a 15 basis-point rise from

Hungarian policymakers on Tuesday, CIB Bank analysts said.

“We still think that only a drastic tightening could

significantly strengthen the forint, without that the EUR/HUF

rate can continue to stay in the 345-360 range,” CIB said.

The forint traded at 361.65 to the euro on Monday,

down 0.35%, as of 0839 GMT.

The crown weakened 0.2% to 25.705 per euro, as

traders appeared to have showed scant reaction last week to

Czech central banker Vojtech Benda, who told Reuters that the

bank may raise interest rates faster this year than projected in

its spring forecast.

Benda, who was the lone vote for a stronger 50 basis-point

rise in June, said he could imagine proposing a larger hike

again when the bank meets next month.

The bank has moved with tightening to rein in elevated

inflation coming as the economic recovery from the pandemic gets

in full swing. However, factories are bothered by global parts

bottlenecks.

Data on Monday showed Czech business confidence fell this

month for the first time since March as material shortages and

rising prices hit sentiment.

“The crown will this week be again influenced mainly by

activity, or rather the mood, from abroad,” CSOB said.

Analysts said markets were likely to be volatile this week,

with eyes also on the U.S. Federal Reserve and its debate over

when to begin tapering asset purchases.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty weakened 0.2% and

Romania’s leu just inched up, bucking the trend in the

region.

Central European stock indexes, which have shown

double-digit gains so far in 2021, eased in risk-off trading

that started with Asian shares as tightening regulations hit

Chinese equities.

CEE SNAPSHOT AT

MARKETS 1039 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK Czech

EURHUF Hungary

EURPLN Polish

EURRON Romanian

EURHRK Croatian

EURRSD Serbian

Note: calcula 1800

daily ted CET

change from

STOCKS

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1190.54 1190.230 +0.03% +15.91

0 %

.BUX Budapest 47150.71 47491.69 -0.72% +11.98

%

.WIG20 Warsaw <.wig20> %

.BETI Buchares 11933.96 11908.69 +0.21% +21.71

t %

.SBITO Ljubljan <.sbito p a> %

.CRBEX Zagreb <.crbex> %

.BELEX Belgrade <.belex>

.SOFIX Sofia <.sofix> %

BONDS

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT= 2-year s

CZ5YT= 5-year s

CZ10YT s

Poland

PL2YT= 2-year s

PL5YT= 5-year s

PL10YT s

FRA

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech

Hungary

Poland

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask

prices

*************************************

*************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest

and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

