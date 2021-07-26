FirstGroup’s top shareholder demands CEO, 2 board members resign

Article content

Coast Capital fund on Monday demanded the resignation of FirstGroup’s chief executive and two board members in the wake of a contentious asset sale, deepening a rift between the British transport company and its biggest shareholder.

New York-based Coast Capital, which owns roughly 15% in FirstGroup, has been opposing the sale of the company’s U.S.-based FirstStudent and FirstTransit businesses to Swedish group EQT, arguing the price was too low.

The deal closed on July 21 after 61.3% of investors at a meeting in May voted in favor of the sale. Last week, FirstGroup boosted shareholder returns by 37% to 500 million pounds.