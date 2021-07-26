Financial Service ‘hi’ Launch Backed by Top Crypto Personalities from Crypto.com & Bitcoin.com By CoinQuora



Financial Service 'hi' Launch Backed by Top Crypto Personalities from Crypto.com & Bitcoin.com



Crypto and fiat financial service called “hi” recently revealed that the project is expanding through a new web app and WhatsApp.

Within two months of beta testing, the platform has reached over 600,000 users.

The new service has very innovative products and offerings advertised by prominent crypto personalities.

Promising new financial service for crypto and fiat, hi, announced today that it has gained over 600,000 members from 130 countries. The budding platform has achieved this milestone in under two months of private beta. Now, it is extending its services.

The first matter on the agenda is the introduction of a feature for WhatsApp messenger which, along with its existing Telegram, expands its social media reach. Other than that, it has also added a web app for users’ convenience (web.hi.com)

Moreover, hi’s unique proposition is that it leverages blockchain technology for building community-powered services. The firm is dedicated to maximizing membership value as members are key stakeholders in…

