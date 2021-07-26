Financial Service ‘hi’ Launch Backed by Top Crypto Personalities By CoinQuora



Financial Service ‘hi’ Launch Backed by Top Crypto Personalities



hi, a financial service for crypto and fiat, announced that it is expanding its network to Whatsapp and a new web app.

The platform has gained over 300,000 members in under 2 months of beta testing.

Leading crypto personalities are endorsing the new service and its offerings.

Promising new financial service for crypto and fiat, hi, announced today that it has gained over 300,000 members from 130 countries. The budding platform has achieved this milestone in under two months of private beta. Now, it is extending its services.

The first matter on the agenda is the introduction of a feature for WhatsApp messenger which, along with its existing Telegram, expands its social media reach. Other than that, it has also added a web app for users’ convenience (web.hi.com)

Moreover, hi’s unique proposition is that it leverages blockchain technology for building community-powered services. The firm is dedicated to maximizing membership value as members are key stakeholders in the hi ecosystem. As per the company, this drive …

