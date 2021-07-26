EV maker Lucid rises in Nasdaq debut after merger with Klein-backed SPAC

Article content Shares of Lucid Group Inc rose as much as 19% in their Nasdaq debut on Monday after the electric vehicle maker completed its merger with a blank-check company backed by Wall Street dealmaker Michael Klein. Lucid, which is run by an ex-Tesla Inc engineer, had agreed to go public in February through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV. The deal gave the combined company a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion. Lucid’s listing is a huge dividend for Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which had invested more than $1 billion in the company in 2018 for a substantial stake.

Article content PIF, BlackRock and others in February invested another $2.5 billion in Lucid as part of the merger. Sovereign wealth fund PIF, the engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic transformation plans for Saudi Arabia, manages a portfolio worth $400 billion. Lucid shares were last up about 9% on Monday, having opened at $25.24. Despite the strong investor interest, some analysts raised questions about the steep valuation fetched by a company that virtually had no revenue. “Buyers expect they (Lucid) will fully ramp up over the next few years. But that represents a major execution risk,” said Matthew Kennedy, senior strategist at Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and IPO ETFs.