EV maker Lucid rises in Nasdaq debut after merger with Klein-backed SPAC By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11
4/4

© Reuters. Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson poses at the Nasdaq MarketSite as Lucid Motors (Nasdaq: LCID) begins trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange after completing its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp IV in New York City, New York, U.S., July 26,

2/4

(Reuters) -Shares of Lucid Group Inc rose as much as 11% on their Nasdaq debut on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker completed its merger with a blank-check company backed by Wall Street dealmaker Michael Klein.

The luxury electric-vehicle maker, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, had agreed to go public in February through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV. The merger gave the combined company a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion.

Lucid’s listing is a huge dividend for the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which had invested over $1 billion in the electric-car maker in 2018 to take a substantial stake. PIF, in a tweet, congratulated Lucid after it went public today.

Shares of Lucid, which opened at $25.24, were up 6.5% in early trading.

With emission regulations being made tougher in Europe and elsewhere, the Biden administration’s green wave push in the U.S. as well as the rise of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc have investors rushing into the EV sector.

Other prominent players in the sector went public through mergers with so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) last year. While some deals such as Fisker have delivered, others such as Nikola have given up short-term gains.

Although SPACs had gained immense popularity among retail traders as well as Wall Street funds last year, a fear of a bubble and frothy valuations triggered a sell-off in shares of SPACs in March.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR