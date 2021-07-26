EU regulator backs AstraZeneca drug for rare blood disorder in children

Article content

AstraZeneca said on Monday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approving a medicine from its U.S.-based Alexion unit for treating a rare, deadly blood disorder in children and adolescents aged up to 18 years.

The drugmaker recently completed its $39-billion acquisition of Alexion, which it had agreed to buy as a bet on rare-disease immunology and to boost its business that includes a fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca said the drug Ultomiris had been given a positive opinion for paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH) by the human medicines committee of the EMA, and it follows a U.S. approval in June.