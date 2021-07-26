Ethereum Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



© Reuters Ethereum Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $2,368.66 by 02:14 (06:14 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 21.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $274.97B, or 17.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,174.44 to $2,368.66 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 23.5%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $21.21B or 22.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,720.7018 to $2,368.7402 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 45.75% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,630.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 14.21% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0008 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.01%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $723.31B or 46.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $61.84B or 4.01% of the total cryptocurrency market value.