ETH 2.0 Exceeds 200k Validators, Presently Staking at $14 Billion in ETH By CoinQuora



© Reuters ETH 2.0 Exceeds 200k Validators, Presently Staking at $14 Billion in ETH



ETH staking platform breaches over 200,000 validators.

Presently, 6.6 million ETH is being staked.

The total value is equivalent to 14 billion USD of locked ETH.

ETH 2.0 staking continues to surge upward as more validators are being added to the staking platform. In less than four weeks, ETH 2.0 staking welcomed between 180,000 to 200,121 validators. This growth of over 20,000 new validators positively impacted the amount of ETH staked on the platform as this also witnessed a significant increase. At the time of writing, ETH 2.0 staking has exceeded 200,000 validators, and the current staking stands at over 6.6 million in ETH, totalling over $14 billion.

As earlier reported a month ago, the ETH 2.0 staking platform held 5.91 million worth $12.7 billion value. However, this number has grown substantially, and there are currently 6.6 million ETH on the staking platform, valued at 14 billion U.S. dollars.

Ethereum continues to see widespread growth and adoption…

Continue reading on CoinQuora