EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $3.9832 by 15:13 (19:13 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 9.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $3.7607B, or 0.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.6388 to $3.9832 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 14.37%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.2162B or 1.05% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.1594 to $3.9905 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 82.67% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,159.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 16.68% on the day.

was trading at $2,394.12 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 11.04%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $753.5381B or 47.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $279.7208B or 17.76% of the total cryptocurrency market value.