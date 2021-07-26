Dot.Finance Announces The Listing of Its PINK Token On MXC Exchange By CoinQuora



Dot.Finance Announces The Listing of Its PINK Token On MXC Exchange



Dot.Finance announced that its PINK token will get listed on MXC Exchange.

Dot.Finance is a DeFi aggregator for the Polkadot Ecosystem.

Dot.Finance, known as The House of DeFi, was thrilled to announce the listing of its PINK token on the MXC exchange. According to the DeFi aggregator, the exchange will help create more liquidity for its PINK token and highlight the potential of its platform.

In addition, Dot.Finance stressed that the trading will go live on July 20. After that, the team will add new maximizer pools to Dot.Finance.

Following the listing, the team also stated that there will be more trading liquidity for Dot.Finance’s native token. The DeFi aggregator team said,