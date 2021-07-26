Dot.Finance Announces The Listing of Its PINK Token On MXC Exchange By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

Dot.Finance Announces The Listing of Its PINK Token On MXC Exchange
  • Dot.Finance announced that its PINK token will get listed on MXC Exchange.
  • Dot.Finance is a DeFi aggregator for the Polkadot Ecosystem.

A DeFi aggregator for the Polkadot Ecosystem announced that its token will get listed on MXC, the centralized exchange that uses a high-performance mega-transaction matching technology.

Dot.Finance, known as The House of DeFi, was thrilled to announce the listing of its PINK token on the MXC exchange. According to the DeFi aggregator, the exchange will help create more liquidity for its PINK token and highlight the potential of its platform.

In addition, Dot.Finance stressed that the trading will go live on July 20. After that, the team will add new maximizer pools to Dot.Finance.

Following the listing, the team also stated that there will be more trading liquidity for Dot.Finance’s native token. The DeFi aggregator team said,

The launch on MXC coincides with new maximizers pools being added to the Dot.Finance platform for their…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR