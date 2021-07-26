Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields.

Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32,

Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of

dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per

The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian

set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting this

Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities

started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the

TOKYO — The safe-harbor yen and dollar

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after

its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from

the euro and yen, but was still close to last week’s 3-1/2-month

high of 93.194.

It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an

improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to

start paring asset purchases as early as this year.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can

continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed

moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its

two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

“We expect the FOMC to drop ‘substantial’ from ‘substantial