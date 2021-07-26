Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

TOKYO — The safe-harbor yen and dollar

started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the

Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities

set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting this

week.

The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian

dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per

Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of

$0.72895 reached last week.

Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32,

helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields.

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after

its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from

the euro and yen, but was still close to last week’s 3-1/2-month

high of 93.194.

It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an

improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to

start paring asset purchases as early as this year.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can

continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed

moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its

two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

“We expect the FOMC to drop ‘substantial’ from ‘substantial

further progress’,” in its guidance on the necessary conditions

for the labor market before removing monetary support, CBA

strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note.

“Removing ‘substantial’ will signal the FOMC believes it

will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases,” setting up a

possible announcement of a taper in September, he said.

The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in

the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on

June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the

economy.

“Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral

stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while

risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread,”

Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report.

The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting

from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the

fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery,

but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to

record highs.

The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally,

with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some

Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a

surge in new cases.

China reported its highest number of cases since the end of

January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where

Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics.

Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales, home to

Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite

a weeks-long stay-at-home order.

Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan

sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped

3.8%.

However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after

London’s City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named “insider” on the

weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept

bitcoin payments by year-end.

The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey’s

comment on Friday that the digital currency is a “big part” of

the social-media firm’s future.

Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last

week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first

time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at

$38,455.

Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at

$2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764

Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9186 0.9199 -0.13% +3.84% +0.9202 +0.9184

Sterling/Dollar 1.3753 1.3749 +0.04% +0.67% +1.3763 +1.3741

Dollar/Canadian 1.2583 1.2560 +0.18% -1.19% +1.2587 +1.2562

Aussie/Dollar 0.7351 0.7364 -0.16% -4.43% +0.7370 +0.7346

NZ 0.6965 0.6978 -0.14% -2.96% +0.6985 +0.6961

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland

Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)

