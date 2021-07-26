Dollar dips ahead of Fed meeting, cryptocurrencies jump

Article content LONDON — The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investor focus turned to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, while cryptocurrencies jumped to their highest levels in weeks. The euro ticked 0.3% higher to $1.1797 ahead of Ifo’s business climate index for Germany, which will be out at 0800 GMT. The yen also gained 0.4% to 110.11 yen per dollar. Cryptocurrency bitcoin jumped 10% to over a five-week high of $39,850, while ether gained 7.35% to $2,353 after London’s City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named “insider” on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end.

Article content The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey’s comment on Friday that the digital currency is a “big part” of the social-media company’s future. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week’s 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. “We think that the Fed will have detailed tapering discussions, but without providing any concrete guidance and short of a taper warning or decision,” CitiFX analysts Ebrahim Rahbari and Lenny Jin wrote in a note to clients.